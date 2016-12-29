‘Trump next please!’: Charlie Sheen takes to Twitter to ask for one more celebrity death in 2016

After a year of painful celebrity deaths, actor Charlie Sheen took to Twitter on Wednesday night to ask God to take one more: President-elect Donald Trump.

In 2016, the world parted ways with David Bowie and Alan Rickman, Harper Lee, Prince, Muhammad Ali, and many others. Most recently, actress Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds passed away on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sheen took to his Twitter account on Wednesday night to ask for one more, writing, “Dear God; Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please!” complete with a middle finger emoji.

Some were not thrilled by Sheen’s post and took to Twitter to express their discontent. CNN’s Jake Tapper wrote, “What is wrong with people? Just stop. It’s not cute or funny.” Columnist Lisa De Pasquale wrote, “Is the media going to demand Secret Service visit Charlie Sheen, as they did with Ted Nugent?” Not only did Sheen write the tweet, though, he also pinned it to the top of his profile.

The president-elect will be sworn into office as the 45th president on Jan. 20, 2017.