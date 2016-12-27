Trump taps Thomas Bossert for counterterrorism post: statement

Thomas Bossert (Facebook)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that Thomas Bossert, former deputy homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush, would be his White House adviser on security and counterterrorism issues, according to a statement.

As assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism, Bossert would be Trump’s top counterterrorism chief.

He currently runs a risk management consulting firm and has a cyber risk fellowship with the Atlantic Council think tank.

