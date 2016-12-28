Trump to meet heads of Carlyle Group, Marvel, World Jewish Congress
Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump resumed holding meetings at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, following the Christmas holiday as he prepared to take over the White House from Democrat Barack Obama on Jan. 20.
Below is a list of meetings for Wednesday, according to Trump’s transition team.
WEDNESDAY
DAVID RUBENSTEIN
*Co-CEO, founder and director of Carlyle Group
ISAAC PERLMUTTER
* CEO of Marvel Entertainment, a unit of Walt Disney Co
ABEL MALDONADO
* Co-owner of Runway Vineyards
* Under consideration for agriculture secretary
ELSA MURANO
* Former U.S. Under Secretary of Agriculture for Food Safety under President George W. Bush
* Under consideration for agriculture secretary
TOMMY THOMPSON
* Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush
* Will discuss health care reform
RON LAUDER
* President of the World Jewish Congress
(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey, Editing by W Simon)