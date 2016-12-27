Quantcast

Trump Tower lobby briefly evacuated over suspicious package

Reuters

27 Dec 2016 at 20:36 ET                   
Trump Tower in New York City (Flickr/Mattia Panciroli)
Trump Tower in New York City (Flickr/Mattia Panciroli)

Police briefly evacuated the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City, home to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, on Tuesday after a suspicious package was discovered, authorities said.

A spokesman for New York City’s Police said the department’s bomb squad responded to the scene, and the authorities issued an all-clear message shortly afterward.

Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and was not at the 58-story skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan. The lobby is often thronged with tourists.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Phil Berlowitz)

