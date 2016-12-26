Quantcast

Twitter user claims hacker accessed Russian Visa Center in the US over holiday weekend

International Business Times

26 Dec 2016 at 21:32 ET                   
Hacker using laptop (Shutterstock.com)

Twitter User Claims Russia Visa Center Hack

The Russian Visa Center in the U.S. was reportedly targeted over the holiday weekend by a massive hack claimed by an individual who said he did it just show how weak the system’s security was. The individual, who goes by Kapustkiy on Twitter and said he was 17-years-old and from Russia, told International Business Times he…

Heather Jones mugshot
