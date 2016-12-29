Uber driver saves girl from child sex trafficking
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
An Uber driver working his shift in Sacramento, Calif. ended up saving a 16-year-old girl from child sex trafficking on Dec. 26, NBC Latino reported. Keith Avila, 34, said he picked up three passengers, two women and a teen, to drop them off a Holiday Inn. On the way there, the passengers began talking about delivering…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion