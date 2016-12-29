UK scientists are deciding the future of humanity
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Layla Richards was a bouncy 7 pound, 10 ounce baby with downy dark hair and plump cheeks when she was born in a London hospital in June 2014. But 12 weeks later, Layla, who had been settling in at home in North London, suddenly stopped drinking milk and began to fuss and cry constantly. Because she…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion