United States police officers shot and killed 957 people in 2016

International Business Times

30 Dec 2016 at 22:42 ET                   
Alton Sterling (New York Daily News)
As of Friday, United States police officers shot and killed 957 people in 2016, according to a Washington Post database that tracks police shooting incidents throughout the year. Although the number is still considerably high, it’s still 36 deaths shy of 2015’s number of people shot and killed by police, which accounted for 991 deaths. Along…

