University Of Wisconsin defends ‘The Problem of Whiteness’ course

International Business Times

29 Dec 2016 at 07:51 ET                   
Damon Sajnani
Damon Sajnani

A new course titled “The Problem of Whiteness,” to be taught at the University of Wisconsin at Madison has generated controversy after a Republican State legislator who chairs the assembly’s committee on colleges and universities has dubbed it “garbage” and called for it to be rolled back. Created by assistant professor Damon Sajnani in the African…

