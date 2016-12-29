University Of Wisconsin defends ‘The Problem of Whiteness’ course
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A new course titled “The Problem of Whiteness,” to be taught at the University of Wisconsin at Madison has generated controversy after a Republican State legislator who chairs the assembly’s committee on colleges and universities has dubbed it “garbage” and called for it to be rolled back. Created by assistant professor Damon Sajnani in the African…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion