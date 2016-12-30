Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

US Army preparing for first execution in half century

International Business Times

30 Dec 2016 at 06:56 ET                   
U.S. Army soldiers on exercises - U.S. Army
U.S. Army soldiers on exercises - U.S. Army

Ronald Gray, a former U.S. Army soldier convicted of raping and killing several women, could become the first person to be put to death by the military in a half-century. U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten in Wichita, Kansas, last week denied Gray’s request for a further stay of execution. Marten ruled a previous stay was…

About the Author
A convenience store in New Mexico has posted a sign telling Obama and 'other Muslims' that they are not welcome (Screen cap via KOB 4).
Next on Raw Story >
‘Obama and other Muslims not welcome’: New Mexico convenience store’s racist signs outrage community
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+