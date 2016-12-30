US Army preparing for first execution in half century
Ronald Gray, a former U.S. Army soldier convicted of raping and killing several women, could become the first person to be put to death by the military in a half-century. U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten in Wichita, Kansas, last week denied Gray’s request for a further stay of execution. Marten ruled a previous stay was…
