Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

US citizenship becomes expensive

International Business Times

29 Dec 2016 at 07:36 ET                   
Citizenship Ceremony (Shutterstock)
Citizenship Ceremony (Shutterstock)

Immigrants have to shell out more cash to become U.S. citizens after the Department of Homeland Security imposed a price hike across a range of administrative services. Petitions filed to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will not be accepted unless they include the revised fees, which came into effect last week. Prices have been…

About the Author
Martinez Smith-Payne (KTVI)
Next on Raw Story >
Here’s how the NRA convinced lawmakers that killing a 13-year-old over loose change is ‘reasonable’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+