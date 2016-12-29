US citizenship becomes expensive
Immigrants have to shell out more cash to become U.S. citizens after the Department of Homeland Security imposed a price hike across a range of administrative services. Petitions filed to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will not be accepted unless they include the revised fees, which came into effect last week. Prices have been…
