US Customs and Border Officials Requesting Travelers’ Social Media Profiles
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Foreigners coming into the U.S. are being requested to provide their Facebook, Twitter and other social media accounts upon arriving in the country, Politico reported Thursday. The move is designed to detect potential terrorist threats. Beginning Dec. 20, those arriving to the U.S. on the visa waiver program have been presented with an “optional” request to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion