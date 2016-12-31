Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

US report on Democratic hacking was wake-up call for improved cybersecurity

McClatchy Washington Bureau

31 Dec 2016 at 15:49 ET                   
Hacker stealing data (Shutterstock)
Hacker stealing data (Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON — A report that accompanied President Barack Obama’s announcement that the U.S. was expelling 35 Russian diplomats provided few new details about alleged Russian hacking of Democratic Party computers. But it did offer a warning to Americans: Beef up your computer security because the Russians are probing vulnerabilities. Cybersecurity experts said that seemed to be…

About the Author
83-year-old Linsey Owens (Photo: Screen capture from NBCMiami video)
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: 83-year-old Florida man rammed car salesman with his car and beat him with a golf club
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+