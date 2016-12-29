Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Vladimir Putin: Agreement reached on Syria ceasefire

Al Jazeera

29 Dec 2016 at 07:40 ET                   
Vladimir Putin (Shutterstock)
Vladimir Putin (Shutterstock)

Russian President Vladimir Putin says an agreement has been reached on a countrywide ceasefire plan for Syria , with Russia and Turkey to act as guarantors. Syrian state news agency SANA said on Thursday that the ceasefire announcement excludes the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, the group formerly…

About the Author
Ana Navarro, Anderson Cooper, Scottie Nell Hughes -- (CNN screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Mainstream media spent the last year teaching Americans how to love a dictator— so what will they do with Trump in the White House?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+