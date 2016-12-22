Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Was Adam Saleh just filming another prank video?

Newsweek

22 Dec 2016 at 07:33 ET                   
Adam Saleh (Pinterest)
Adam Saleh (Pinterest)

Early Wednesday morning, the Muslim American social media personality Adam Saleh, who has more than 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, tweeted a video that appears to show him and a friend being kicked off a Delta Air Lines flight. The tweet quickly went viral, racking up over half a million retweets by the early afternoon. “We spoke…

About the Author
Neil Cavuto (Fox Business/screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s nuclear gambit sobers up Fox host: ‘So we’re all blown up just as we’re counting our money’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+