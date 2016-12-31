WATCH: Columnist slams the ‘dangerous logic’ the GOP uses to justify Russian hacks against US

Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell (Screenshot)

Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell on Saturday criticized Republicans for justifying alleged Russian cyber attacks on U.S. political campaigns.

She noted during an appearance on CBS This Morning that some GOP senators, like John McCain and Lindsey Graham, were pushing for tougher sanctions on Russia over the hacks targeting the Democratic National Convention.

“But you also have a lot of congressional Republicans basically saying that what Russia did was excusable because it produced truthful information,” Rampell continued. “But of course it is a very dangerous logic to use to say that as long as the information is truthful we don’t care if they hack us — if they engage in what is essentially cyber warfare.”

Watch video below: