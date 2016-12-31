Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Columnist slams the ‘dangerous logic’ the GOP uses to justify Russian hacks against US

Eric W. Dolan

31 Dec 2016 at 09:23 ET                   
Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell (Screenshot)
Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell (Screenshot)

Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell on Saturday criticized Republicans for justifying alleged Russian cyber attacks on U.S. political campaigns.

She noted during an appearance on CBS This Morning that some GOP senators, like John McCain and Lindsey Graham, were pushing for tougher sanctions on Russia over the hacks targeting the Democratic National Convention.

“But you also have a lot of congressional Republicans basically saying that what Russia did was excusable because it produced truthful information,” Rampell continued. “But of course it is a very dangerous logic to use to say that as long as the information is truthful we don’t care if they hack us — if they engage in what is essentially cyber warfare.”

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
Couple at a restaurant (Shuttserstock, Nicoleta Ionescu)
Next on Raw Story >
New York bistro faces shocking accusations: Hosts hid minorities at cramped tables ‘out of sight’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+