WATCH: Passengers cheer as ‘disorderly couple’ gets arrested after forcing Delta flight to turn back

Blake Fleisig and Anna Koosmann (Metropolitan Airports Commission)

A Los Angeles-bound flight was re-routed back to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday evening due to the behavior of a “disorderly couple,” the Star Tribune reported.

The flight left the Twin Cities at 6:20 p.m. local time toward LA, only to land back at MSP at 7:35 p.m due to an incident involving couple Blake Fleisig and Anna Koosmann. Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan said, “The flight crew reported a disorderly couple on board not obeying flight crew instructions.”

Delta spokesman Ashton Morrow said that the couple “became aggressive and created a disruption in the cabin,” though it’s unclear what exactly happened.

In a video published by City Pages, a passenger on the flight can be heard saying, “Her boyfriend attacked somebody back there.” The video shows as police enter the plane to arrest the couple while other passengers cheer as they are being removed.

As she is escorted off the plane, Koosman says something like, “You better f*ck your stucking…” Another person is heard telling her “You’re already going to jail” and “You’re famous.” She responds, “For what?”

To make matters even more interesting, the altercation took place on a Delta airlines plane, the airline that has had its fair share of controversies in recent months.

Such incidents include a black doctor who flight attendants did not believe was a doctor, a Muslim family that was forced to leave their seats after they were verbally attacked, and a Trump supporter who went on a rant against “Hillary b*tches.”

See the video of Fleisig and Koosmann’s arrest below.