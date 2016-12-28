Quantcast

‘We done f*cked up’: Internet obliterates ‘sh*t show’ of a year with #2016in4words

Elizabeth Preza

28 Dec 2016 at 16:36 ET                   
2016 dumpster fire
2016 dumpster fire

As the year draws to a close, it’s natural for people to look back on the ups and (many, many) downs that came to define 2016.

For a lot of people, the untimely death of “Star Wars” icon Carrie Fisher was the sugar-free whipped cream atop a truly deplorable year. From unparalleled political upsets in the U.S. and abroad to the tragic loss of talented heroes, including Prince, David Bowie, Alan Rickman, George Michael, etc., “f*ck you, 2016” quickly became a common refrain to those grasping for meaning among the chaos.

So it’s no surprise that Wednesday, the introduction of #2016in4words prompted Twitter users to lay out their final thoughts on this “sh*t show” of a year. And boy, did the internet let 2016 have it:

 

 

 

 

 

Of course, not everyone thought 2016 was a cataclysmic disaster:

And, in the spirit of the internet, some people just had jokes:

[h/t Ken Meyer, Mediaite]

