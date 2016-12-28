‘We done f*cked up’: Internet obliterates ‘sh*t show’ of a year with #2016in4words

2016 dumpster fire

As the year draws to a close, it’s natural for people to look back on the ups and (many, many) downs that came to define 2016.

For a lot of people, the untimely death of “Star Wars” icon Carrie Fisher was the sugar-free whipped cream atop a truly deplorable year. From unparalleled political upsets in the U.S. and abroad to the tragic loss of talented heroes, including Prince, David Bowie, Alan Rickman, George Michael, etc., “f*ck you, 2016” quickly became a common refrain to those grasping for meaning among the chaos.

So it’s no surprise that Wednesday, the introduction of #2016in4words prompted Twitter users to lay out their final thoughts on this “sh*t show” of a year. And boy, did the internet let 2016 have it:

Everything you love dies. #2016In4Words — AKA Kalinda Sharma (@Nico_Lang) December 28, 2016

we done fucked up #2016In4Words — sai sailaja seshadri (@Saisailu97) December 28, 2016

#2016in4Words Why is everyone dying? — Rob Dyke (@TheRobDyke) December 28, 2016

Is it over yet? #2016In4Words — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) December 28, 2016

#2016In4Words yes, it got worse — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) December 28, 2016

#2016In4Words shit show dot com — ㅤalivia 🌷 (@mysticallydjh) December 28, 2016

A perpetual dumpster fire. #2016In4Words — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) December 28, 2016

Of course, not everyone thought 2016 was a cataclysmic disaster:

MUSIC WAS GREAT DOE 👌#2016In4Words — Andy Mai (@MaiAndy) December 28, 2016

And, in the spirit of the internet, some people just had jokes:

Two Thousand And Sixteen #2016In4Words — Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) December 28, 2016

