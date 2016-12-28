‘We done f*cked up’: Internet obliterates ‘sh*t show’ of a year with #2016in4words
As the year draws to a close, it’s natural for people to look back on the ups and (many, many) downs that came to define 2016.
For a lot of people, the untimely death of “Star Wars” icon Carrie Fisher was the sugar-free whipped cream atop a truly deplorable year. From unparalleled political upsets in the U.S. and abroad to the tragic loss of talented heroes, including Prince, David Bowie, Alan Rickman, George Michael, etc., “f*ck you, 2016” quickly became a common refrain to those grasping for meaning among the chaos.
So it’s no surprise that Wednesday, the introduction of #2016in4words prompted Twitter users to lay out their final thoughts on this “sh*t show” of a year. And boy, did the internet let 2016 have it:
#2016In4Words
Wow, we’re really stupid.
— Onision (@Onision) December 28, 2016
#2016In4Words
Directed By Quentin Tarantino pic.twitter.com/HpR7QsdZQO
— Jake Turx (@JakeTurx) December 28, 2016
Everything you love dies. #2016In4Words — AKA Kalinda Sharma (@Nico_Lang) December 28, 2016
Year my childhood died #2016In4Words pic.twitter.com/5A7q5lXxlP — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) December 28, 2016
we done fucked up #2016In4Words — sai sailaja seshadri (@Saisailu97) December 28, 2016
#2016in4Words Why is everyone dying? — Rob Dyke (@TheRobDyke) December 28, 2016
Is it over yet? #2016In4Words — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) December 28, 2016
Locust, blood-rain and darkness #2016In4Words — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) December 28, 2016
“I need a drink”
— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) December 28, 2016
#2016In4Words yes, it got worse
— Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) December 28, 2016
#2016In4Words shit show dot com — ㅤalivia 🌷 (@mysticallydjh) December 28, 2016
Seriously, fuck this shit. #2016In4Words — Bailey Brautigan (@BBrautigan) December 28, 2016
A perpetual dumpster fire. #2016In4Words — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) December 28, 2016
#2016In4Words lol I give up pic.twitter.com/7DpoGAYR5t — Sarah Solomon (@sarahsolfails) December 28, 2016
#2016in4words pic.twitter.com/yc9HclbpQ5 — Nicola Foti (@soundlyawake) December 28, 2016
Of course, not everyone thought 2016 was a cataclysmic disaster:
Got this shiny trophy. pic.twitter.com/nG2N7AdDrA
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) December 28, 2016
MUSIC WAS GREAT DOE 👌#2016In4Words — Andy Mai (@MaiAndy) December 28, 2016
And, in the spirit of the internet, some people just had jokes:
Two Thousand And Sixteen #2016In4Words — Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) December 28, 2016
