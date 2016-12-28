Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

What do Justin Bieber and Cecil the Lion have in common? White House petitions

McClatchy Washington Bureau

28 Dec 2016 at 17:36 ET                   
Pop star Justin Bieber (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)
Pop star Justin Bieber (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

WASHINGTON — Deporting Canadian-born pop idol Justin Bieber and extraditing the dentist who shot and killed Cecil the Lion in Zimbabwe are among the most popular petitions on the White House site We the People. Since 2011, Americans have had the opportunity to directly appeal to the White House through its We the People petition site.…

About the Author
(Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com)
Next on Raw Story >
Carrie Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital after possible stroke: TMZ
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+