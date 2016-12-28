What do Justin Bieber and Cecil the Lion have in common? White House petitions
WASHINGTON — Deporting Canadian-born pop idol Justin Bieber and extraditing the dentist who shot and killed Cecil the Lion in Zimbabwe are among the most popular petitions on the White House site We the People. Since 2011, Americans have had the opportunity to directly appeal to the White House through its We the People petition site.…
