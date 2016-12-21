Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

What to buy the most boring people you know this holiday season

Popular Science

21 Dec 2016 at 22:07 ET                   
Woman listens to boring man (Shutterstock.com)
Woman listens to boring man (Shutterstock.com)

Even dullards deserve some holiday cheer Pexels user Tookapic Wrap them in some shiny paper and these presents will seem more festive and less practical You know the person. He thinks that brightly colored dress socks are a dangerously bold statement. She thinks that lacy underwear is only for special occasions. Some people would call them…

About the Author
Chris Cuomo speaks to Kellyanne Conway (screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
‘It’s paying money to get to power’: Chris Cuomo destroys Conway for hypocrisy on Trump charities
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+