Who paid for all those job applicants to visit Trump Tower?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — Since the election, more than 100 potential appointees to Donald Trump’s administration have traveled from all over the country to Manhattan to meet with the president-elect. The ways these transition meetings are financed have been as varied as the candidates themselves. When South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley traveled to Trump Tower in November, the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion