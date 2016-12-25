Who will ride the third dragon in ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Game of Thrones season 7 will kick off a new age of Game of Thrones, with the show becoming a true epic fantasy for the first time. Don’t worry, it will remain a high political drama too, but the war between ice and fire isn’t far off now, and Daenerys Targaryen seems destined to lead the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion