Why are cancer rates increasing?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This question was originally published on Quora. Answer by Ray Schilling. The cancer rates have increased over the years. Why are cancer rates increasing? But the biggest factor for this is that we live a lot longer. Our mitochondria are getting weaker as we age and this can trigger mutations that lead to cancer. But we…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion