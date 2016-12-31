Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Why comrades went to war in the Congo

Newsweek

31 Dec 2016 at 08:35 ET                   
By USGov - http://www.usaid.gov/stories/drc/cs_drc_rape.html, Public Domain, Link
By USGov - http://www.usaid.gov/stories/drc/cs_drc_rape.html, Public Domain, Link

Near midnight on Monday July 27, 1998, less than two days after Laurent-Désiré Kabila, the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, returned to Kinshasa from a week-long visit to Cuba, a statement was read out on Congolese state television: “The Supreme Commander of the Congolese National Armed Forces advises the Congolese people that he has…

About the Author
Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell (Screenshot)
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Columnist slams the ‘dangerous logic’ the GOP uses to justify Russian hacks against US
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+