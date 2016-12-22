Will a South Carolina fiscal hawk fit in President Trump’s budget office?
WASHINGTON — Rep. Mick Mulvaney, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to run the federal budget office, has touted a “silver lining” to shutting down the federal government: less spending. Fellow conservatives praise the South Carolina Republican for his tough stand as a “fiscal hawk,” an ideologue who refuses to give in to the inevitable pressure to spend.…
