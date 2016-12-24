Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Will Donald Trump trash ‘Brand America’?

Newsweek

24 Dec 2016 at 08:34 ET                   
Donald-Trump-hugs-flag-800x430

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for office next month, his victory is still sending shockwaves around the world. For instance, his continuing nomination of an array of cabinet ministers with personal wealth some 50 times that of George W. Bush’s first cabinet has raised concerns about the nature of the new administration and its potential conflict…

About the Author
Joe Arpaio (Screenshot)
Next on Raw Story >
Sheriff Joe Arpaio lost his election thanks to Republicans who voted for Trump: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+