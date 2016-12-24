Will Trump defang corporate climate rule?
This article originally appeared on the International Business Times. In 2010, environmentalists and investor advocates hailed the creation of new regulatory guidelines directing corporations to disclose the financial risks they face from climate change. Six years later, critics say federal officials have not adequately enforced those rules—and those regulators will soon be appointed by an administration…
