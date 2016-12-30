Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Working out is probably just as good for your brain as your body

Medical Daily

30 Dec 2016 at 23:23 ET                   
(Photo: Shutterstock)
(Photo: Shutterstock)

It’s a sad fact — aging and declining brain power go hand-in-hand. If you want to keep better tabs on where you last placed your car keys, you may want to consider taking up a sport or other form of aerobic exercise. A new study published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise…

About the Author
William Spingler (Photo: Screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
Former Pennsylvania politician charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 103-year-old woman
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+