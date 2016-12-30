Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Wyoming, Nevada propose tightening rules that have allowed foreigners to hide money

McClatchy Washington Bureau

30 Dec 2016 at 23:57 ET                   
Businessman stealing money (Shutterstock)
Businessman stealing money (Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON — Wyoming and Nevada lawmakers will consider legislation early in 2017 to tighten rules that have allowed foreigners to incorporate in their states and hide assets. An investigation in 2016 exposed that several U.S. states, including Delaware, allow non-U.S. residents to create shell companies that shield their identities and money. There are legitimate reasons for…

About the Author
William Spingler (Photo: Screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
Former Pennsylvania politician charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 103-year-old woman
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+