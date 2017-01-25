25 years ago, President Bush barfed on a world leader
Twenty-five years ago, George H.W. Bush made history: He became the first sitting president to vomit on the prime minister of Japan. On January 8, 1992, in the middle of a 12-day trip through Asia, the 41st president became nauseated and lost his lunch during a state banquet. ABC News obtained and aired a video of…
