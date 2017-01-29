Quantcast

29 percent of Americans say Snowden should be prosecuted

International Business Times

04 Jan 2017 at 23:19 ET                   
Ex-National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden during NBC News interview on May 27, 2014. [NBC News]
Ex-National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden during NBC News interview on May 27, 2014. [NBC News]

A poll by the Economist indicated Wednesday only 29 percent of Americans want to see National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden prosecuted for stealing secrets, and 30 percent would support pardoning him. Snowden has been in Russian exile since 2013 when he leaked hundreds of classified documents published by the Guardian, Washington Post, Der Spiegel, the…

