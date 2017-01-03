3 Parris Island Marines set for Quantico trials on hazing, false-statement charges
QUANTICO, Va. — Three Parris Island Marine sergeants on Friday were scheduled for trial here in the coming months to face charges involving violating orders, making false statements and, in two cases, recruit hazing. Hazing at the camp became a focus of camp commanders and even the White House after the death last March of 20-year-old…
