Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

3 Parris Island Marines set for Quantico trials on hazing, false-statement charges

McClatchy Washington Bureau

07 Jan 2017 at 10:29 ET                   
Raheel Siddiqui (Family Photo)
Raheel Siddiqui (Family Photo)

QUANTICO, Va. — Three Parris Island Marine sergeants on Friday were scheduled for trial here in the coming months to face charges involving violating orders, making false statements and, in two cases, recruit hazing. Hazing at the camp became a focus of camp commanders and even the White House after the death last March of 20-year-old…

About the Author
Alec Baldwin on Instagram
Next on Raw Story >
Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin trolls president-elect with ‘Make America Great Again’ hat — in Russian
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+