4 Chicago cops suspended for week over dashcam failures at Laquan McDonald shooting
CHICAGO — The city Office of Inspector General, which earlier recommended the firing of 11 Chicago police officers in connection with the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald, had proposed suspensions for four additional officers at the scene in 2014, according to its latest report. The quarterly report from IG Joseph Ferguson’s office, released Wednesday, didn’t identify…
