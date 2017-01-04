Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

4 reasons why plant-based protein will be a major 2017 food trend

AlterNet

04 Jan 2017 at 08:27 ET                   
Beyond Burger, (Youtube)
Beyond Burger, (Youtube)

The United Nations declared 2016 to be International Year of Pulses-dry peas, lentils and chickpeas. These hearty legumes were called out because they’re affordable, have a lower eco-footprint than animal products and are nutritious. The campaign received international news coverage and chefs around the world began to incorporate more pulse-based options in their menus. From dining…

About the Author
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (Screen cap).
Next on Raw Story >
‘You have to fight back’: Bernie Sanders says it’s time for progressives to stop despairing and get to work
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+