4 reasons why plant-based protein will be a major 2017 food trend
The United Nations declared 2016 to be International Year of Pulses-dry peas, lentils and chickpeas. These hearty legumes were called out because they’re affordable, have a lower eco-footprint than animal products and are nutritious. The campaign received international news coverage and chefs around the world began to incorporate more pulse-based options in their menus. From dining…
