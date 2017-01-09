A good year for Cuban tourism
The tourism industry in Cuba saw a boost in 2016 with over 4 million international tourists traveling to the Caribbean country the past year, according to reports. The country also witnessed a 13 percent increase in tourists from North America and Europe — Cuba’s biggest markets in terms of tourism in 2016. Cuba surpassed its goal…
