Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

A list of Queen Elizabeth’s many billions

International Business Times

05 Jan 2017 at 07:47 ET                   
Queen Elizabeth (1)

Queen Elizabeth II returned to the public eye Wednesday after two weeks in seclusion as she recuperated from what officials called a “heavy cold,” prompting many to wonder whether the 90-year-old monarch’s reign might soon come to an end. In the wake of a more unfortunate end to her reign, Elizabeth’s son Prince Charles is likely…

About the Author
Laura Ingraham speaks to ABC News (screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Online racists blame Obama for brutal attack on disabled man: ‘Why can’t Trump sworn in right NOW?’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+