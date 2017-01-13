Administrative charges filed against officers involved in lethal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice

Tamir Rice

During a press conference on Friday, Jan. 13, Cleveland city officials announced administrative charges in the officer-involved shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was killed in Nov. 2014.

Rice was shot and killed at the Cudell Recreation Center when officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback arrived at the scene. Rice was playing with a toy gun at the time.

Fox 8 Cleveland reports that officers claim they told 12-year-old Rice three times to drop what they thought was a weapon, but turned out to be an airsoft gun. He was then shot twice and died the following day. Neither officer was indicted.

During Friday’s press conference officials announced the charges ranged from administrative to use of force violations. “As you know we’ve been conducting the administrative side of the investigation around the shooting in November 2014 of Tamir Rice,” said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

“The criminal side has been completed and you also know there was a settlement on the civil side. The only thing left in regard to the procedure is that of the administrative side,” he said. A Cuyahoga County Probate Court judge approved a $6 million settlement with Rice’s family last April.

Following Friday’s press conference, the city of Cleveland sent out the following statement:

The Critical Incident Review Committee (CIRC) was formed in February of 2016 to conduct a thorough administrative review of the actions of all employees and officers involved in this incident. The CIRC consists of members of the Cleveland Division of Police Command Staff, Integrity Control Section and Training Section, along with members of the City of Cleveland Law Department, Office of Professional Standards and Community Relations Board. Parallel to this investigation, the Department of Public Safety Quality Control Office conducted an investigation into the hiring of Patrol Officer Timothy Loehmann, specifically the application documents filed by Loehmann. As a result of the investigation conducted by the Integrity Control Section, the Quality Control Office and the Critical Incident Review Committee, administrative charges were recommended. Copies of charge letters for Patrol Officer Timothy Loehmann, Patrol Officer Frank Garmback III and Patrol Officer William Cunningham II are included in this release. Administrative charges against one other member are forthcoming and a copy of that letter will be made public once it is available.

See below for video from the press conference.