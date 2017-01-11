Quantcast

Alabama lawmaker: Democrats’ criticism of Trump pick Sessions is part of the ‘war on whites’

Tom Boggioni

11 Jan 2017 at 22:22 ET                   
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) via YouTube
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) via YouTube

A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday came to defense of fellow Alabaman Jeff Sessions, saying attacks on the potential attorney general by Democrats who object to him is part of their “war on whites.”

Speaking on Alabama’s WBHP 800, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), made his comments on the same day that civil rights pioneer and fellow House member John Lewis (D-GA) and Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ) spoke out against the controversial lawmaker.

“It’s really about political power and racial division and what I refer to, on occasion, as the ‘war on whites,’” he explained. “And the Democrats are not shy about lying in order to achieve their political goals.”

“And if they have to besmirch the reputation of a good man, Jeff Sessions, in order to achieve their political goals, they, as a group, are not hesitant to do so,” Brooks continued.

Brooks also accused Democrats of trying to incite African-Americans against the GOP.

“They are trying to motivate the African-American vote to vote-bloc for Democrats by using every ‘Republican is a racist’ tool they can envision, even if they have to lie about it,” he concluded.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
