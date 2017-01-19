Quantcast

Alanis Morissette business manager admits $4.8 million fraud

Newsweek

19 Jan 2017 at 08:44 ET                   
Alanis Morissette (Youtube)
Alanis Morissette (Youtube)

Alanis Morissette’s former business manager has admitted to embezzling more than $4.8 million from the singer. In a federal plea agreement filed in a Los Angeles court Wednesday, Jonathan Todd Schwartz said he stole the funds from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014. He also stole a further $2 million from other clients, according to…

