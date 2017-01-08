Alaska cops returned gun to airport shooter — who now faces death penalty
MIAMI — On Nov. 7, Esteban Santiago parked at an FBI office in Anchorage, Alaska — leaving his newborn son and his gun in the car — and told agents the CIA was trying to control his mind, pushing him to watch Islamic State terrorist videos. The feds called local police, who took Santiago into custody…
