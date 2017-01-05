Quantcast

Alleged Chicago assault reignites issue of hate crimes against whites

Pro Publica

05 Jan 2017 at 23:30 ET                   
Unidentified victim of Chicago attack -- Facebook screenshot
Unidentified victim of Chicago attack -- Facebook screenshot

The meaning and enforcement of the Illinois hate-crimes statute seems destined for intense scrutiny with the arrest this week of four young black adults in Chicago in connection with the assault of a mentally disabled white man. The arrests by the Chicago Police Department resulted in part from what appeared to a livestreamed video of the…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
