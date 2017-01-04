Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Americans are less Christian, but not so Congress

McClatchy Washington Bureau

04 Jan 2017 at 08:19 ET                   
Image of hand swearing on Bible (justasc / Shutterstock.com)
Image of hand swearing on Bible (justasc / Shutterstock.com)

WASHINGTON — The share of U.S. adults who describe themselves as Christians has been declining for decades, but today’s Congress is about as Christian as it was in the early 1960s, according to a new analysis by the Pew Research Center. The survey finds that among members of the new, 115th Congress, which took office Tuesday,…

About the Author
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (Screen cap).
Next on Raw Story >
‘You have to fight back’: Bernie Sanders says it’s time for progressives to stop despairing and get to work
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+