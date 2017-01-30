Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Americans raise $600,000 to rebuild burned Texas mosque

Al Jazeera

30 Jan 2017 at 07:18 ET                   
Islamic Center of Victoria via Facebook

A Texas community has rallied behind its Muslim residents after their mosque burnt to the ground shortly after President Donald Trump signed into effect a “Muslim ban” on refugees and others from seven Muslim-majority countries. Following the news that their house of worship in southeast Texas was completely destroyed early on Saturday, the Islamic Centre of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Koch brothers fear a progressive uprising if GOP Congress can’t improve economy
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+