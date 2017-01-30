Americans raise $600,000 to rebuild burned Texas mosque
A Texas community has rallied behind its Muslim residents after their mosque burnt to the ground shortly after President Donald Trump signed into effect a “Muslim ban” on refugees and others from seven Muslim-majority countries. Following the news that their house of worship in southeast Texas was completely destroyed early on Saturday, the Islamic Centre of…
