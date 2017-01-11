An asteroid that could do damage just flew past the earth
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
As people slept peacefully in their beds Monday morning, an asteroid narrowly missed the Earth at around 7:47 a.m. EST. The moving rock, which was discovered two days prior to the event by University of Arizona’s Catalina Sky Survey, flew very close to the planet and was travelling about 10 miles per second. “This is moving…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion