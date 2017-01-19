‘And now the end is near’: Nancy Sinatra trolls Trump with opening lines of ‘My Way’

Nancy Sinatra performing at Los Angeles' Whiskey-a-go-go club in 2002 (NancySinatra.com)

Nancy Sinatra — daughter if the late Frank Sinatra — deftly trolled Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday when she heard that his first dance as president will be to “My Way,” one of her father’s greatest hits.

“Just remember the first line of the song,” she said on Twitter, according to the Daily Dot.

Just remember the first line of the song. https://t.co/dYrXv818i9 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017

“My Way” begins:

And now, the end is near

And so I face the final curtain

Later on Wednesday, Sinatra backtracked somewhat, tweeting, “Actually I’m wishing him the best. A good president helps the entire world. I don’t believe anyone tries to be a bad president.”

Actually I’m wishing him the best. A good president helps the entire world. I don’t believe anyone tries to be a bad president. https://t.co/BePN3n8otn — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017

The Daily Dot’s Monica Riese wrote about “My Way,” saying, “Its reminiscing quality has actually made the track a popular choice at British funeral services, the Independent reports. But Sinatra reportedly abhorred singing the track, thinking it was ‘self-serving and self-indulgent,’ according to his daughter Tina.” “My Way” is in fact an English-language rewrite of the 1967 French song “Comme D’habitude,” by Claude François, which details a marriage that is coming apart. It was adapted to English by Paul Anka and recorded in Spanish as “A Mi Manera” by Vicente Fernandez, the Gipsy Kings, Il Divo and more.

Hear Sinatra’s version of “My Way,” embedded below: