Andrew Cuomo says he discussed Obamacare, tax deductions with Trump

Reuters

18 Jan 2017 at 12:29 ET                   
Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, arrives at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, arrives at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday he discussed the dramatic impact that some budget proposals being considered in Washington would have on New Yorkers, including a repeal of Obamacare and a proposal to end deductions for state and local taxes.

“A proposal that’s being discussed that would end the deductibility of state and local taxes, for example, which would be devastating for New York, California etc,” Cuomo said after meeting the Republican president-elect. Ending the Affordable Care Act, he said, would leave 3 million New Yorkers without health insurance.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

