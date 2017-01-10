Apple is the cleanest company, Greenpeace says in new report
Apple has been found to have the lowest carbon footprint among large tech companies, the third year in a row, according to a new report. Greenpeace’s “Clicking Clean” study released on Tuesday found that the company has made the best use of renewables. The study assesses a company’s use of renewable resources, hydroelectricity, coal, natural gas…
