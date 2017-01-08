Theology students at a prestigious U.K. university were warned they may witness disturbing images when reading about the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The University of Glasgow in Scotland introduced the ‘trigger warnings’ for students taking the class “Creation to Apocalypse: Introduction to the Bible (Level 1).” Students were warned during a lecture about Christ that it…
WATCH: 19-year-old newspaper owner leaves Fox News host Tucker Carlson speechless
Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin trolls president-elect with ‘Make America Great Again’ hat — in Russian
Even dead people are declining to perform for Trump
MSNBC anchor shuts down Trump surrogate as panel on Russian hacking explodes
Warren: No confirmation hearings for Trump appointees until they’re vetted for conflicts of interest
‘Follow the money’: Robert Reich explains exactly why Trump won’t condemn Russia
Here are 10 Trump fails and lies — from just this week
Police shred Breitbart for manufacturing ‘fake news’ story about chanting Muslims setting fire to church
Evangelical Christian Arkansas Republican pleads guilty in $600K Bible college bribery scheme
Here’s the real reason Republicans hate food stamps
Are millennials too sensitive?
08 Jan 2017 at 05:34 ET
About the Author
Get the best of Raw Story, delivered daily
New Stories
New Videos