Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Are third-party candidates spoilers? What voting data reveal

The Conversation

19 Jan 2017 at 09:07 ET                   
Jill Stein speaking at the Green Party Presidential Candidate Town Hall hosted by the Green Party of Arizona at the Mesa Public Library in Mesa, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
Jill Stein speaking at the Green Party Presidential Candidate Town Hall hosted by the Green Party of Arizona at the Mesa Public Library in Mesa, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

By Daniel P. Franklin, Associate Professor, Political Science, Georgia State University, Judd Thornton, Professor of Political Science, Georgia State University, and Abigail C. Bowen, Political Science Graduate Student, Georgia State University. Green Party candidate Jill Stein does not see herself as a spoiler in the 2016 presidential race. Her voters, Stein claims, would not have come…

About the Author
Lewis Black mocks Donald Trump's star-free inauguration on 'The Daily Show' (Screen cap).
Next on Raw Story >
Lewis Black brutally mocks Trump’s inauguration: Famous musicians died in 2016 to avoid performing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+