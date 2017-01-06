Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers the perfect response to Trump’s ‘Apprentice’ ratings taunts

'Apprentice' host and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (Shutterstock).

President-elect Donald Trump drew a quick rebuke from around the internet on Friday after the soon-to-be commander-in-chief used his bully pulpit to mock Arnold Schwarzenegger for delivering subpar ratings as the host of the New Celebrity Apprentice.

If you were expecting Schwarzenegger to respond by stooping to Trump’s level, however, you’ll be disappointed. In fact, the former Republican governor of California took the high road in responding to the president-elect — and still managed to deliver the perfect message.

“There’s nothing more important than the people’s work,” Schwarzenegger said to Trump. “I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

Schwarzenegger then implored Trump to heed the wise words of President Abraham Lincoln about “the better angels of our nature.”

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Since his election, Trump has sparked feuds with Schwarzenegger, the CIA and the cast of Hamilton, while also sending out a New Year’s message mocking “my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly.”

During this time, he has also failed to release his tax returns, hold a press conference, or divest from his multiple global businesses to eliminate potential conflicts of interest. He has also regularly skipped intelligence briefings intended to give him information on major national security threats, although he did find time to squeeze in a meeting with Kanye West.